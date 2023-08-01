BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Small plane crash in Georgia marsh critically injures 2, sheriff says

Authorities say two people are critically injured Tuesday after a plane crash in a Georgia marsh
Georgia News
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Emergency crews rescued two people aboard a plane that crashed Tuesday into a Georgia marsh, authorities said.

A twin-engine Velocity Twin plane crashed around 9:20 a.m. near Kaolin Field Airport in Sandersville, about 45 miles east of Macon, the Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets. Both the pilot, Daniel Mesnard, 67, of Merritt Island, Florida, and his passenger, Timothy Fisher, 69, of Clyde, Ohio, were taken to nearby hospitals — one in Macon and one in Augusta, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran told news outlets. They are said to be in critical condition, he said.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump charged by DOJ for efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss7m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Ex-Democratic state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe
34m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Reward increased for arrests of ‘anarchists’ who torched Atlanta police motorcycles
2h ago
Las Vegas faces Atlanta, seeks 13th straight home win
4h ago
5 people died in a fiery wrong-way crash in middle Georgia
5h ago
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
3h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top