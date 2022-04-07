ajc logo
Small airplane crash lands on busy road in Atlanta suburbs

Authorities say a small plane has crash landed on a busy thoroughfare in the northwest Atlanta suburbs, leading to traffic delays

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A small plane crash landed Thursday on a busy thoroughfare in the northwest Atlanta suburbs, leading to traffic delays, authorities said.

The pilot — the lone occupant of the plane — is “safe” after the aircraft came down Thursday morning on Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw police said.

The pilot was taken to a hospital with a minor leg injury, Kennesaw police Officer David Buchanan said.

Police posted a photo on the department's Facebook page that shows the plane in a nose-down position just off the pavement in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The pilot reported engine problems after departing from Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The single-engine Grumman American AA-1 landed about a half-mile (.8 kilometer) from the airport, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police said late Thursday morning that only one lane in each direction of Cobb Parkway was open.

