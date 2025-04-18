Slumping Braves look to boost offense by recalling Alex Verdugo to replace Bryan De La Cruz in OF

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves, looking to boost their struggling offense, recalled outfielder Alex Verdugo and optioned outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
The Braves (5-13) are in last place in the NL East and rank 26th in the majors with 61 runs scored. They open a home series against Minnesota on Friday.
Verdugo, who signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20, opened the season in the minors because he had not participated in spring training.
The 28-year-old Verdugo hit .233 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs for the New York Yankees in 2024 following four seasons with Boston. He had an $8.7 million base salary last season and earned $50,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.
The left-handed hitting Verdugo, who has a career batting average of .272 and is a strong defender, could have a regular role even after 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from surgery to repair his torn left ACL.
Acuña tore his left ACL on May 26 and had surgery on June 6, ending his 2024 season. He was evaluated in Los Angeles last week and could return in May.
De La Cruz hit .191 with no homers in 47 at-bats.
