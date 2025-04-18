Georgia News
Georgia News

Slumping Braves look to boost offense by recalling Alex Verdugo to replace Bryan De La Cruz in OF

The Atlanta Braves, looking to boost their struggling offense, have recalled outfielder Alex Verdugo and optioned outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett
Atlanta Braves outfield Bryan De La Cruz (14) hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfield Bryan De La Cruz (14) hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
25 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves, looking to boost their struggling offense, recalled outfielder Alex Verdugo and optioned outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The Braves (5-13) are in last place in the NL East and rank 26th in the majors with 61 runs scored. They open a home series against Minnesota on Friday.

Verdugo, who signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20, opened the season in the minors because he had not participated in spring training.

The 28-year-old Verdugo hit .233 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs for the New York Yankees in 2024 following four seasons with Boston. He had an $8.7 million base salary last season and earned $50,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

The left-handed hitting Verdugo, who has a career batting average of .272 and is a strong defender, could have a regular role even after 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from surgery to repair his torn left ACL.

Acuña tore his left ACL on May 26 and had surgery on June 6, ending his 2024 season. He was evaluated in Los Angeles last week and could return in May.

De La Cruz hit .191 with no homers in 47 at-bats.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Atlanta Braves outfield Bryan De La Cruz warms up with the team before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, on Aug. 17, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Credit: AP

Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. to have knee reevaluated as the slugger works to return to lineup

Austin Riley hits 2 home runs, drives in 5 as Braves beat Blue Jays, 8-4

Braves RHP Strider allows two runs and five hits against Blue Jays in return from elbow surgery

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

22m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

22m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

22m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.