Slumping Braves look to boost offense by recalling Alex Verdugo to replace Bryan De La Cruz in OF

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves, looking to boost their struggling offense, recalled outfielder Alex Verdugo and optioned outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The Braves (5-13) are in last place in the NL East and rank 26th in the majors with 61 runs scored. They open a home series against Minnesota on Friday.

Verdugo, who signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20, opened the season in the minors because he had not participated in spring training.