Sloan scores 23 to lead E. Tennessee St. over Mercer 72-64

Georgia News
37 minutes ago
David Sloan had 23 points as East Tennessee State beat Mercer 72-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — David Sloan had 23 points as East Tennessee State beat Mercer 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points for East Tennessee State (12-8, 4-3 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer added 14 points. Jordan King had 12 points.

Felipe Haase had 17 points for the Bears (11-8, 4-2). James Glisson III added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

