X
Dark Mode Toggle

Slawson's 27 lead Furman past Mercer 70-67

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Led by Jalen Slawson's 27 points, the Furman Paladins defeated the Mercer Bears 70-67 on Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Furman beat Mercer 70-67 on Wednesday night.

With its 17th consecutive victory over the Bears, Furman (23-7, 14-3 SoCon) setup a Saturday showdown at Samford for the Southern Conference regular season title and No. 1 seed in next week’s SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship.

JP Pegues scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 10 from the line, and added five assists.

Shawn Walker finished with 15 points for the Bears (12-18, 5-12). Mercer also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jah Quinones. Jalyn McCreary also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Furman visits Samford and Mercer hosts Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
58m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Biden to welcome Georgia football champions to White House
34m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains puts on brave face as outsiders descend for Jimmy Carter news
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains puts on brave face as outsiders descend for Jimmy Carter news
8h ago

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
17h ago
The Latest
Kennesaw State beats North Alabama 79-66
1h ago
Mantis has 22, Appalachian State dumps Georgia State 78-52
2h ago
Georgia lawmakers pare back bill to increase truck weights
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
15h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top