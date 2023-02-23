Slawson's 27 lead Furman past Mercer 70-67

With its 17th consecutive victory over the Bears, Furman (23-7, 14-3 SoCon) setup a Saturday showdown at Samford for the Southern Conference regular season title and No. 1 seed in next week’s SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship.

JP Pegues scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 10 from the line, and added five assists.