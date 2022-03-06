Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Slawson, Garrison carry Furman over Mercer 80-66 in SoCon

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jalen Slawson and Conley Garrison scored 15 points apiece as Furman beat Mercer 80-66 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson and Conley Garrison scored 15 points apiece as Furman topped Mercer 80-66 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night. Mike Bothwell added 14 points, Alex Hunter scored 13 and JP Pegues had 10 for the Paladins.

Kamar Robertson scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Bears (16-17). Felipe Haase added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
39m ago
Rubio, Yarbrough lead Rapids past Atlanta United 3-0
57m ago
Williams carries Georgia St. over Arkansas St. in Sun Belt
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top