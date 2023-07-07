Sky play the Dream on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Chicago hosts Atlanta looking to prolong its three-game win streak

Atlanta Dream (8-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-9, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -1.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Atlanta.

The Sky are 3-7 against conference opponents. Chicago has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Dream are 5-5 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks third in the WNBA with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 7.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 83-65 on May 30, with Rhyne Howard scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Dream. Howard is averaging 18.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 89.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

