Sisters, ages 12 and 7, die in South Carolina house fire

Georgia News
1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Two young sisters died early Sunday morning in a house fire in South Carolina's Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Annabella Buress, 12, and Azriel Burress, 7, were found dead after the fire in the home was put out, The State reported.

The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the town of Jackson, near the Savannah River, close to the Georgia state line.

The girls’ bodies were found inside their bedrooms, Ables said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire. It is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department.

