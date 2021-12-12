Sister cheers as Georgia soldier chosen for Medal of Honor

According to the Army, Cashe was on patrol near Samarra, Iraq, in October 2005 when the Bradley armored vehicle he was commanding came under attack and an exploding roadside bomb set it ablaze.

Cashe pulled six fellow soldiers and an interpreter from the burning wreckage, making several trips to the vehicle, while receiving horrific burns himself. He was hospitalized with second and third-degree burns over nearly three-fourths of his body.

Three of the soldiers Cashe rescued perished from their injuries. Cashe died the following month at a Texas hospital. He was 35 years old.

“I got to spend the last three most precious weeks of his life with him," White said. “...When he took his last breath, I was there.”

Cashe won't be the only Georgia-based soldier honored at the White House. The Medal of Honor will also be awarded to Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz. The Army Ranger, based at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, died in 2018 after stepping between Taliban fighters and a U.S. helicopter evacuating wounded.

The third Medal of Honor recipient, Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, fought off Taliban insurgents after a massive attack in Afghanistan in 2013. Pumlee currently serves with the 1st Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Washington.