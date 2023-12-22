Single-engine plane crashes at Georgia resort, kills pilot

BreakingNews
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed after the aircraft crashed at Lake Lanier Islands Resort on Thursday.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:15 p.m. in a parking lot along Lanier Islands Parkway near Pine Cone Drive, news outlets reported. The plane had taken off about 15 minutes earlier from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, authorities said.

Only one man was aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza, WAGA-TV reported. His name has not been released.

Nobody on the ground was injured, deputies said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash. A preliminary accident report is expected to be posted by the FAA on Friday, WXIA-TV reported.

