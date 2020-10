Sims powers Georgia Tech past fumble-prone Louisville, 46-27

Cunningham did not throw an interception. It was a dramatic return to form for the junior quarterback, who threw a career-high three interceptions and was sacked seven times in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 26. Before the loss to Pitt, Cunningham had never thrown more than one interception in a game.

Cunningham completed scoring passes to Marshon Ford and Tutu Atwell. His second touchdown run, an 11-yarder late in the third quarter, gave the Cardinals a 27-26 lead.

Georgia Tech trailed 21-7 before suddenly finding its offense in the final minute of the first half.

Sims completed a pass to Gibbs for 41 yards, starting a string of three consecutive completions that moved the Yellow Jackets to the Louisville 9. Sims then handed to Ahmarean Brown on an apparent reverse before Brown, running right, stopped and passed to Jalen Camp for a touchdown.

Louisville running back Hassan Hall lost two fumbles, including one on a kickoff return that was forced and recovered by Bruce Jordan-Swilling. The play set up Sims' 22-yard scoring run for a 26-21 lead in the third quarter. Sims ran for 64 yards.

Louisville cornerback Marlon Character was called for targeting and ejected following a hit on Adonicas Sanders in the third quarter. Character lowered his helmet before the big hit on the sideline following Sanders' 33-yard gain.

THE TAKEAWAY:

Louisville: Hawkins' runs and Cunningham's dynamic leadership provided a strong base for the Cardinals. It was not enough to overcome the three lost fumbles by the running backs as turnovers were decisive for the second straight week.

Georgia Tech: Mistakes, including false starts and the blocked extra point on a low kick by Gavin Stewart, continue to hurt the Yellow Jackets. Even so, Sims continues to show promise as the new leader of an improving team.

UP NEXT:

Louisville will play its third consecutive road game when it visits No. 5 Notre Dame on Oct. 17.

Georgia Tech faces a big challenge when No. 1 Clemson visits Bobby Dodd Stadium on Oct. 17.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Louisville tight end Marshon Ford scores a touchdown against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp (1) is not able to catch a pass under pressure from Louisville defensive back Russ Yeast during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry (6) celebrates during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates as he scores a touchdown against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin