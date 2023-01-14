ajc logo
Sibande's 21 points spark Pitt past Georgia Tech, 71-60

Georgia News
52 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Nike Sibande came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points and grab six rebounds to help Pittsburgh hold off Georgia Tech 71-60 on Saturday.

Sibande has scored in double figures off the Panthers' bench in three of their last four games, including a 16-point effort in a 68-65 win over No. 11 Virginia.

Sibande turned a driving layup into a three-point play with 3:19 left to put the Panthers up 61-53. Jamarius Burton and Sibande both hit a pair of free throws in the final 1:08 to push the Pitt lead into double figures.

Burton finished with 19 points, going 7-for-7 from the line, to lead the Panthers (12-6, 5-2 Atlantic Coast). Blake Hinson added 13 points and Nelly Cummings chipped in 11.

Deivon Smith put up a double-double to lead Georgia Tech (8-9, 1-6) with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Dallan Coleman added 13 points.

Pitt's John Hugley IV released a statement from Cleveland on Saturday morning saying he will miss the remainder of the season while he focuses on his mental health and injury rehabilitation and will seek a redshirt. Hugley suffered a knee injury in the preseason and missed three of the first four games of the season but hasn't played in the last month due to personal reasons not related to either academics or injury. The school released a statement supporting his decision.

