Sibande's 21 points spark Pitt past Georgia Tech, 71-60

Sibande has scored in double figures off the Panthers' bench in three of their last four games, including a 16-point effort in a 68-65 win over No. 11 Virginia.

Sibande turned a driving layup into a three-point play with 3:19 left to put the Panthers up 61-53. Jamarius Burton and Sibande both hit a pair of free throws in the final 1:08 to push the Pitt lead into double figures.