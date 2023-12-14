Siakam scores 33 points, Raptors beat Hawks 135-128 to end 4-game losing streak

Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had a career-high 40 points Monday night in a loss to Denver, scored 10 of his 20 against Toronto in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray also scored 20 points for Atlanta.

The teams will meet again Friday night in Toronto.

Siakam finished with seven rebounds and seven assists and matched a season high with five 3-pointers. Gary Trent Jr. added four more as the Raptors connected on 18 of 34 from long range. Toronto had a season-best 19 3-pointers in an overtime win at San Antonio on Nov. 5.

Siakam had 14 points in the first quarter and 10 more in the second but Atlanta led 66-64 at halftime.

Toronto made eight straight shots from 3-point distance to start the second half and hit nine of 12 from distance in the third, outscoring the Hawks 39-29. The Raptors took a 103-95 lead to the fourth.

Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson missed his eight straight game because of a fractured left wrist, while forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee) missed his second straight.

