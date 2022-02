Siakam matches season high with 33 points, Raptors top Hawks

Young was coming off a 43-point performance Thursday night in a 124-115 home victory over NBA-leading Phoenix. Young shot 9 for 20 against Toronto and went 0 for 4 from 3-point range.

Atlanta shot 20 for 41 from distance against the Suns, but missed 19 of its first 24 attempts Friday before four straight 3-pointers in the final quarter helped close the gap to five points, 115-110, with 4:11 remaining.

Young’s jump shot with 3:26 left cut the gap to three, but Barnes scored a layup and Trent hit a corner 3 to put Toronto up by eight, 120-112, with 1:56 left.

QUARTER POUNDERS

Siakam is the second Raptors player in the past month to put up a 20-point quarter. VanVleet had 24 in the third quarter of a Jan. 7 home win over Utah. Siakam holds the Raptors record for points in a quarter, scoring 25 in the first quarter of a Jan. 26, 2020 win at San Antonio.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Collins started after injuring his right shoulder late in Thursday’s win over Phoenix. … G Lou Williams returned after sitting out Thursday because of back spasms. … F Danilo Galinaro (right hamstring) was not available.

Raptors: Shot 5 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half but made 7 of 10 from distance in the third quarter. … OG Anunoby had 10 rebounds, while Siakam and Barnes each had nine. … Toronto had 17 turnovers. Its season high is 21.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Dallas on Sunday night.

Raptors: At Charlotte on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn