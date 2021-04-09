Si Woo Kim breaks putter during second round of the Masters

Kim smashed his putter head-first into the turf at Augusta National after a poor chip on the par-5 15th hole Friday, breaking the shaft. He two-putted for par there with his 3-wood.

Kim had just made a bogey on the par-4 14th. The South Korean — the 2017 Players Championship winner — played his second shot there to just off the back of the green, then elected to use his putter from there for his third. He rolled the ball within 5 feet, then didn’t have enough speed on the par attempt and watched it lip out.