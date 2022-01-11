Shreveport opens applications for guaranteed income program

In addition to Perkins, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who just left office, participating mayors in the South include Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta, Randall Woodfin in Birmingham, Alabama, and Chokwe Lumumba in Jackson, Mississippi.

Shreveport's pilot program is a joint effort between the city, Caddo Parish and United Way of Northwest Louisiana, news outlets report.

The Shreveport Universal Basic Income Program targets single parents with an income below 120% of the federal poverty level will be eligible. Whether married or unmarried, the recipient cannot be living with a partner.

The application deadline is Jan. 17, and applicants can expect a response about three weeks after that, a news release said.

United Way’s Financial Empowerment Center is offering help with applications on weekdays except for Jan. 17, when the center will be closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.