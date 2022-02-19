Short-handed Ole Miss beats Georgia 85-68

After scoring the final seven points of the first half to take a 42-38 lead, the Rebels got the first four points of the second half and kept the lead, going up by as many as 20 late. Ole Miss shot 56%, made 9 of 21 from the arc and outscored Georgia 20-7 off turnovers.

Georgia assistant Wade Mason was absent after multiple reports said he was suspended following an altercation with Director of Player Development Brian Fish at halftime of the Bulldogs' game at LSU on Wednesday.

The university released a statement Saturday saying : “There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature. The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”

Georgia is at Texas A&M on Tuesday. Ole Miss is at Auburn on Wednesday.

