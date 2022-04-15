Shoplifter flees from police, hides in Georgia sewer system

The man jumped over the guardrail and went into a development that was in the early stages of construction. The sewer was the only part that was completed.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office joined the search, and a deputy asked construction workers for a map of the system. Authorities stationed someone at each entry and waited for the man to come out.

They waited about 20 minutes and were about to release a K-9 when the man surfaced “kind of like whack-a-mole,” Marsh said.

The 24-year-old was charged with theft by shoplifting, fleeing or attempting to elude for a felony offense, and drug offenses.