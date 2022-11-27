ajc logo
Shooting in Atlanta neighborhood kills 1 person, wounds 5

Georgia News
13 hours ago
Police say a shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood killed one person and wounded five

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood Saturday evening killed one person and wounded five, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said several shots were fired during a dispute around 8 p.m. on the 17th Street bridge in Atlantic Station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police said the shooting occurred after a group of people was escorted off the Atlantic Station open air mall property by security and off-duty Atlanta police officers.

“At this time, we have one male on scene deceased and several others were transported to area hospitals,” Lt. Germaine Dearlove, Atlanta police homicide commander, said during a media briefing late Saturday.

The deceased victim was between the ages of 15 and 21, WSB-TV reported.

Atlantic Station is a private property consisting primarily of retail and residential space. A statement emailed to The Associated Press by a representative said the company was aware of the shooting and cooperating with investigators.

“APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries,” the statement said. “The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.”

