Shooting at Albany State University in Georgia kills 1 and wounds 5

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting during homecoming weekend at Albany State University in Georgia
1 hour ago

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting during homecoming weekend at Albany State University in Georgia, a school official said.

Interim President Lawrence M. Drake II said the shootings happened Saturday night on the university's east campus in Albany, according to WAGA-TV. He said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

“As always, the safety and security of our ASU students, faculty and staff are the number one priority of this institution,” Drake said in a statement Sunday.

Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler told WALB-TV that a 19-year-old man from Atlanta died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The Associated Press left a message for Fowler on Sunday, seeking to confirm the man's name.

Albany State enrolls about 6,000 students.

