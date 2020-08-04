Shoemaker expected to start for Toronto against Atlanta

The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Blue Jays went 32-49 on the road in 2019. Toronto averaged 8.0 hits per game last season, batting .236 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).

Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Derek Fisher: (quad), Travis Shaw: (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.