Shoe maker Okabashi to invest $20M in Georgia, hiring 250

Sara Irvani, the CEO of privately held Okabashi, said in an email that the company will be able to make more than 2 million pairs of shoes annually at its Buford factory once the expansion is complete in five years. Okabashi, one of the few companies to mass-produce shoes in the United States, focuses on sandals made in part from recycled materials.

“Okabashi’s mission is to champion sustainably Made in USA footwear, and the importance of local manufacturing and sustainability has never been more clear,” Irvani wrote. She cited Georgia's advantages in logistics and recruiting talent as reasons to expand in the state.