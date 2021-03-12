Shipping supply maker plans $47M Georgia plant, hiring 400

Marie Hodge Gordon, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the state will pay an unspecified sum to train workers. PAC Worldwide could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $1,250 per job from state income taxes for five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. That could be worth $2.5 million.

The company could also qualify for property tax breaks from Union City and Fulton County.

PAC Worldwide has 1,900 employees in Washington, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Mexico.