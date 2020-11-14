Shhhh! Georgia city considers hushing noisy leaf blowers

“They are a scourge,” said Athens-Clarke Commissioner Russell Edwards. “It seems to get worse every year. It’s just getting out of control. You’ve got companies leaf blowing at 8 in the morning on Saturday.”

Some critics dislike not only the noise but the polluting fumes that blowers emit. One 2011 test showed a two-stroke gas blower emitted significantly more toxic pollutants than a well-tuned pickup truck.