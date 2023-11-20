Sherman's 21 lead Kennesaw State over Georgia Southern 96-92 at the Pirate Classic

Led by Frankquon Sherman's 21 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 96-92 at the Pirate Classic
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Frankquon Sherman's 21 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Georgia Southern 96-92 on Sunday night at the Pirate Classic.

Sherman had five rebounds for the Owls (3-1). Simeon Cottle scored 17 points and added five steals. Quincy Adekokoya had 16 points and was 4-of-5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Deuce Dean led the way for the Eagles (0-4) with 17 points and six rebounds. Georgia Southern also got 17 points from Malik Tidwell. In addition, Jamar Franklin had 16 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

