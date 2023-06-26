X

Sheriff: Three dead amid wreckage of small plane found hours after it went missing early Monday

Georgia News
43 minutes ago
Authorities in southeast Georgia say three men have died in the crash of a small plane

CLAXTON, Ga. (AP) — Three men died in the crash of a small airplane in southeast Georgia early Monday, a sheriff's office reported Monday.

The Evans County Sheriffs Office said the plane was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Sheriff's deputies, assisted by the Georgia State Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration, searched the area around the Claxton-Evans County Airport, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Savannah.

The plane was found around 5:30 a.m. with three adult males aboard. None survived, according to a sheriff's news release.

The National Transportation Board reported that the plane was a Piper PA-30.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Bond denied for Griffin parents accused of starving 10-year-old boy2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay
1h ago

VIDEO: Metro Atlanta cleanup efforts after thunderstorms
1h ago

Credit: Julia Goss

Cotton crop in South Georgia banged up by hailstorms and high winds
1h ago

Credit: Julia Goss

Cotton crop in South Georgia banged up by hailstorms and high winds
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
7h ago
The Latest
Braves open 3-game series with the Twins
12h ago
Olson's go-ahead homer helps Braves earn another wild 7-6 victory over the Reds
21h ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp denounces neo-Nazi demonstrations that occurred outside...
Featured

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
2h ago
New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top