Sheriff says man kills himself after killing 3 people outside home near Atlanta

SHARPSBURG, Ga. (AP) — A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff's officials in Georgia said.

Deputies found two bodies in the driveway when they arrived at a home in Sharpsburg, Georgia, after receiving several 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. Another body was in the doorway of the home, the post said.

As deputies arrived at the scene, a man ran into the home and a gunshot was heard, sheriff's officials said.