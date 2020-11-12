Sheriff: Man charged with murder threatened female residents

“It was done with something more than just hands and fists. It was some hard object,” the sheriff said.

“Whoever did this, there seemed to be some rage or some emotion behind it to go in and bludgeon people like he did," Davis said.

Deputies had been unable to serve the protective order on Green in the days before the beatings. His last known address was the boardinghouse, but Green had not lived there in three or four weeks. The beatings were discovered when another resident called police after arriving home to find shattered glass and “blood all over the floor," according to an incident report.

Green has a record of 30 past arrests locally, including DUI, terroristic threats, battery, aggravated stalking and family violence. He does not appear to have served time in prison.

He was indicted for making terroristic threats and committing battery in 2006, but charges were dismissed after he completed an anger-management course.

Green divorced his most recent wife in September 2016. The following April, records show she obtained a temporary protective order against him, accusing him of slipping into her house while she was asleep and medicated after a car wreck.

According to the wife’s sworn statement, she woke to find Green “on top of her, having sex with her.” The wife said she grabbed “a piece of wood and started swinging it at (Green’s) head” until he ran away.