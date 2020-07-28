Sheriff: Jealousy drove kidnapping, slaying of Georgia woman

Taylor identified the other suspects as Jayvonn Phillips, 23, of Seale; and Shaun Johnson, 40, and Joshua Tolbert, 30, both of Columbus. Along with Demetria Johnson, each is charged with kidnapping and capital murder, he said.

It was unknown if any of the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. All are being held in the Russell County Jail, waiting to appear Wednesday before a judge, said Madison Grantham, a prosecutor with the county district attorney’s office. She said the four are expected to remain held without bond, as they are facing a capital offense.

Their arrests followed an hourslong investigation across two states. Authorities said the case also involved a car chase from Seale to Wetumpka, where the four suspects were captured after their vehicle wrecked. Deputies found Skinner’s car, partially burned, soon after the chase. A few hours later, they found her body.

Taylor said a handgun believed used in the killing was recovered. He added that investigators think they know which suspect shot Skinner.