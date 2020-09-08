Sheriff: Inmate killed by man accused of racial stabbing

Hatchett was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on Aug. 25, accused of stabbing an AutoZone employee because of his race. Hatchett, who is Black, told Columbus police that he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality, Police Sgt. R.S. Mills said.

Nelson, a white man, was booked on Aug. 26 and charged with probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender, according to jail records.