Sheriff: Georgia teen killed as brother sells homemade gun

“According to the investigation, he was shooting at the folks that took his weapon,” Pounds said. “But instead, he shot his sister. And it’s so sad his sister’s death happened.”

Someone in the home called 911 after Kyra was shot, and her mother decided to drive her to a hospital. Police said Kyra died before she could get help.

Pounds said “ghost guns” are particularly troubling to law enforcement because they don’t have serial numbers and can’t be tracked.

Lt. Jon Mauney said the investigation continues, and additional charges are possible. Detectives hope to learn how many weapons the 13-year-old made and whether others in the home knew about the guns, Mauney said.

Kyra was a student at Chapel Hill High School, where grief counselors were brought in to help students and staff members. She had previously attended Lithia Springs High School, Mauney said.

“Kyra Scott, by all accounts, was a beautiful and kind soul, and nothing that is done in this case will bring her back,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “The cost of losing our children is simply too high of a price to pay, and we must do better."