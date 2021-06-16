Sheriff: Georgia nursing home owner charged with cruelty

“Once you first walk in the door, you can tell there was no air at all. It was so hot in there. We checked the temperature in one of the air units in there and it registered over 100 degrees,” Cross said at a news conference Tuesday.

The sheriff said Womack smelled of alcohol when he arrived at the facility. Cross asked if he had been drinking, and the nursing home owner responded, “I didn’t drive here.” Authorities found two small bottles of alcohol in Womack’s pocket, Cross said.

Nine patients were taken to other facilities. Two were hospitalized, and Dade County Detective Chad Payne said they were in good condition as of Tuesday morning.

Lois Sharp's father was in the facility, according to WTVC-TV. She said he's an Army veteran and has Alzheimer's.

“How could he do these old people like that? My dad’s 83 years old. He don’t deserve this,” she told the station.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.