Sheriff: Georgia jail employees gone due to virus, symptoms

There have been nearly 1,170 confirmed coronavirus cases and 31 deaths among inmates in Georgia, according to data from The Marshall Project and The Associated Press. As of Thursday, there have also been about 170 confirmed coronavirus cases in Chattooga County, according to the state’s Health department.

Nearby sheriffs have offered Schrader help with the staffing issues, but he says he will only accept it in a worst-case scenario.

“We’re trying to work on containment and isolation issues,” Schrader said. “Right now we’re able to utilize our own personnel in an effort to not try to expose anyone that’s not been exposed.”