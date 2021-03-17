Sheriff: Fishermen help solve 1993 Louisiana cold case

Word of a car in Cane River brought Vaughn's case to mind immediately, Moran said.

“She had threatened on several occasions that she would run her car off into Cane River and never be found,” he said.

He said the river was searched several times soon after Vaughn was reported missing and again in 2007 when the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office offered a new scan using what was then brand-new sonar.

“Equipment has improved since then,” he said.

Abraham's scan arrived during frigid winter weather, and divers were able to get into the river Friday, Moran said.

“Once you go under the Cane River you can't see anything. You have to feel-search,” he said. The divers did find what appeared to be a vehicle.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office dive team, using special equipment, was able to see the skeleton, break a window and bring up Vaughn's bones and ID cards on Monday, Moran said The team then floated her Honda Civic to a boat launch where it was taken as evidence, Moran said.

The Louisiana State University FACES Lab in Baton Rouge will compare DNA samples and dental records for a positive identification, he said.

“I'm happy the family finally got closure after so long,” Abraham said.