ajc logo
X

Sheriff: DUI crash kills Georgia city's longtime mayor, wife

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Officials say a weekend highway crash killed the longtime mayor of a northwest Georgia city and the mayor's wife

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — A weekend highway crash killed the longtime mayor of a northwest Georgia city and the mayor’s wife, officials said Sunday.

Albert and Camilla Pallone died Saturday afternoon when a the driver of pickup truck lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, smashing into the couple’s SUV, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Albert Pallone was the mayor of Emerson, a city of about 1,400 people in neighboring Bartow County northwest of Atlanta. He had served as mayor for 15 years, City Manager Kevin McBurnett said.

“On Saturday our community suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Mayor Al Pallone and his beloved wife, Millie,” McBurnett wrote on the city’s Facebook page Sunday. “Al and Millie have been a staple of the Emerson community for over 40 years. ”

Authorities said the driver of the truck was charged with driving under the influence. A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash on Knox Bridge Highway, WXIA-TV reported.

Gov. Brian Kemp offered condolences on Twitter, saying the Pallones “will be deeply missed by their loved ones and the community that they served so well. Please join us in praying for their family during this time.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Emerson

Emerson mayor, wife killed in 4-vehicle crash in Cherokee County1h ago

Police: Woman hospitalized in apparent road rage shooting near Midtown
3h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Cole Burston

Gridlock Guy: Getting the ‘too bright’ out of headlights and a question on hazards
9h ago
The Latest
Atlanta police: Woman, 77, found slain in gated neighborhood
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Kim Shiflett

NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
1h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
6m ago
6 Atlanta activities to help get you in the holiday spirit
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top