Sheriff: DUI crash kills Georgia city's longtime mayor, wife

Albert and Camilla Pallone died Saturday afternoon when a the driver of pickup truck lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, smashing into the couple’s SUV, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Albert Pallone was the mayor of Emerson, a city of about 1,400 people in neighboring Bartow County northwest of Atlanta. He had served as mayor for 15 years, City Manager Kevin McBurnett said.