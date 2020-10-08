Sheriff: Deputy fired for pointing gun at handcuffed man

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A deputy in Georgia has been fired for pointing her gun at a man who was handcuffed while trying to get him into a patrol car, according to a sheriff.
The incident involving Deputy Nicole Pitts happened Tuesday night when the man refused to get inside the vehicle, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said in a statement Wednesday. It was not clear why the man was being arrested.
Another deputy who saw Pitts pointing her weapon informed the office about the incident, which led to an investigation.
Pitts was first placed on administrative leave without pay and then fired from her role on Wednesday afternoon.