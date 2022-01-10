Sheriff appeals for help in finding killer of 8-year-old

The girl was shot as she stood outside an apartment complex Saturday night. Roundtree said investigators don’t believe the shooting was random but added that there is no reason to believe the little girl was the intended target.

“We are following up on every lead that comes in but I cannot and will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are," Roundtree said. “There are individuals in this community that knew why they were there, knew what they were there for and knew who they were after but yet they’ve failed to come forward with this information.”