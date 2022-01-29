Sheriff: 47 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Georgia jail

Countryman said his office is doing “all that is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone within the Muscogee County Jail.”

The sheriff's office said several safeguards are in place including a temporary suspension of inmate visitation as well as ministerial visits and outreach volunteer services; medical masks are provided to inmates; the jail offers COVID-19 vaccinations to inmates; staff and vendors are required to submit to temperature checks upon entering the jail and wear a mask at all times while inside the facility and new prisoners undergo intake testing and quarantine procedures to block the virus' spread.

Muscogee County is located on the central western border of Georgia. Its western border with the state of Alabama is formed by the Chattahoochee River.