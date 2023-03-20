Sheriff: 3 people dead, suspect detained in Georgia shooting

A suspect, Jailon Gray, 21, was apprehended at the scene and now faces three charges of murder, along with three charges of aggravated assault, Rockdale County sheriff's officials said at a Monday news conference.

The sheriff's office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club neighborhood of Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta, the agency said in a statement.