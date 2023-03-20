BreakingNews
Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old allegedly abducted in Rome
Sheriff: 3 people dead, suspect detained in Georgia shooting

Georgia News
Updated 9 minutes ago
Three people — including a teenager — are dead in what authorities say was a shooting in an Atlanta-area home early Monday

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are dead in what authorities said was a shooting in an Atlanta-area home early Monday.

A suspect, Jailon Gray, 21, was apprehended at the scene and now faces three charges of murder, along with three charges of aggravated assault, Rockdale County sheriff's officials said at a Monday news conference.

The sheriff's office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club neighborhood of Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta, the agency said in a statement.

Deputies arrived and found the three people who had been shot. The victims, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. Along with the teenager, the other two people killed were ages 50 and 51. A handgun was used in the shootings, they said.

There were other people in the vicinity of the home at the time, but they were not injured, authorities said.

At Monday's news conference, deputies declined to discuss the relationship of the suspect and victims, but said that Gray lived at the home. They described the shooting as a “domestic” incident and not random.

It wasn't known Monday whether Gray has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

