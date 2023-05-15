X

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event

Georgia News
59 minutes ago
Authorities say two people were killed and three others injured when gunfire erupted at a motorcycle club gathering in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two people were killed and three others injured when shooting broke out at a motorcycle club gathering in Georgia, authorities said.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 10 people in the shootings in Augusta, where a motorcycle club was holding an event Saturday night.

“A rival motorcycle gang, yet to be identified, came to that event," Sheriff Richard Roundtree told reporters. "Words were exchanged and multiple shots were fired.”

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the dead as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Georgia, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Florida.

All 10 people arrested were jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault, WRDW-TV reported.

Editors' Picks

Will you lose your Medicaid this year? Warning notices go out in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

$800M electric battery materials facility announced for South Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why single women in Atlanta and U.S. far outpace men in house buying
3h ago

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The Jolt: President Joe Biden praises big labor win in rural Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The Jolt: President Joe Biden praises big labor win in rural Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

You can help design one of Atlanta’s largest projects. Any ideas?
1h ago
The Latest
Anovion, maker of graphite for electric batteries, plans $800 million factory in...
1h ago
Stephen Curry offers support, resources to top prospect Scoot Henderson
1h ago
Book Review: Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole writes a book about his baseball team's...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top