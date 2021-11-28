ajc logo
Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Georgia St. 94-59

Jeremy Sheppard had 21 points as Rhode Island easily defeated Georgia State 94-59

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard scored 21 points and Ishmael Leggett added 20 as Rhode Island romped past Georgia State 94-59 on Saturday.

Antwan Walker had 13 points for Rhode Island (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malik Martin added 12 points.

Kane Williams had 19 points for the Panthers (4-2). Jordan Rawls added 14 points. Chien-Hao Ma had 11 points.

