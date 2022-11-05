Shepherd leads Kennesaw St. comeback, beats UT Martin, 44-27

Kennesaw State is now 6-0 against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference and 26-14 when playing a team for the first time.

UT Martin (5-4) trailed 17-3 midway through the second quarter, but Dresser Winn threw two touchdown passes and Zak Wallace raced 21 yards for a touchdown to put the Skyhawks in front, 24-17 at intermission.