Shaw wins Georgia PSC race; McDonald, Blackman go to runoff

Shaw, a former state House member, owns an insurance service business and an olive farm. He ran statewide, but represents a district which includes Savannah, Columbus and areas south to the Florida state line. The Lakeland resident argued he’s striking the right balance between utility and consumer interests.

Bryant, who lives in Savannah, argued the commission too often favors Georgia Power Co. in supporting construction of two additional reactors for $25 billion at Vogtle nuclear plant near Waynesboro. He also criticized Shaw for lifting the moratorium on service cutoffs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and called for more emphasis on solar power. Libertarian Elizabeth Melton was also on the ballot.

McDonald has also been a consistent supporter of Georgia Power Co.’s multibillion dollar Vogtle nuclear plant.

Blackman, a senior vice president for environmental affairs, said he wants to shift some of the burden of Vogtle back to the utility. The winner will have to deal with Vogtle’s ultimate impact on customer bills.

McDonald and Blackman ran statewide, but represent a district which includes Augusta, Gainesville, Rome and areas north to the state line.

Democratic challengers also attacked Republican incumbents for letting utilities resume cutting off service for unpaid bills.