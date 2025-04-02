Sharpe and Avdija lead the Trail Blazers to a 127-113 win over the Hawks

The Trail Blazers took the lead with 8:26 remaining in the second quarter and never looked back. Portland led 57-54 at halftime behind 16 first-half points by Avdija.

Sharpe led the way in the second half, scoring 17 points in the last two quarters.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland is four games back of idle Sacramento for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament that starts April 15. The Trail Blazers won both their games against the Hawks.

Hawks: With Atlanta’s loss, the Indiana Pacers clinched a playoff spot. The Pacers, second in the Central Division behind Cleveland, are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 44-31. The Hawks have secured a postseason berth.

Key moment

Portland led 57-54 at halftime and took control with a 40-30 third-quarter. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 18 points.

Key stat

The Trail Blazers had a 66-58 scoring edge in the paint.

Up next

Portland plays the fourth game of a five-game trip on Thursday in Toronto. Atlanta is at Dallas on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

