Sharp, Hamilton help Western Kentucky beat Ole Miss 71-48

Sharp, who shot 8 of 10 from the field, and Josh Alexander each scored 10 points in the first half to help Western Kentucky take a 34-19 lead into the break. Sharp made the first of his back-to-back baskets in an 11-0 run to make it 20-10 with 8:11 left in the first and the Hilltoppers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Alexander finished with 13 points, shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Luke Frampton added 12 points for Western Kentucky (6-4).