Shank claims IMSA title with season-ending Petit Le Mans win

But Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Brendon Hartley controlled the race for nearly nine hours. Wayne Taylor, the winning driver of the first Petit Le Mans and the grand marshal on Saturday, brought the points-leading team to Road Atlanta the last three years but was beaten by 1 point in 2020 and lost in the final turn last year.

So the No. 10 Acura was well prepared and in control until Chip Ganassi's two Cadillacs crashed into each other to bring out a caution in the final hour and give Shank a sudden shot. The No. 60 with Blomqvist behind the wheel beat Albuquerque off pit road and then held the lead on the restart with just over 32 minutes remaining.

“I've never dug so deep in my life,” Blomqvist said. “The adrenaline, I mean, I did that for the guys. I was so motivated to win this thing.”

Albuquerque hounded Blomqvist, though, and lapped traffic in the dark on the road course made for nail-biting racing. Blomqvist at one point weaved his way past a slower car but Albuquerque couldn't get through cleanly: Albuquerque hit the Mercedes in contact the Taylor team could hear over their team radio.

Ricky Taylor buried his head in his hands, and his father — the team owner — slumped on the pit stand as Albuquerque was forced to pit road with a punctured tire and other issues.

“I’m so sorry guys. I’m so sorry,” Albuquerque said as he sat inside the disabled Acura.

Shank has now won three championships for Acura in the last four years. MSR won the GTD championship in 2019 and 2020 before moving to IMSA’s top class in 2021, the year Shank began expanding his IndyCar program and won the Indianapolis 500 with Castroneves.

The team won its second Rolex in January on the 10-year anniversary of its first Daytona victory and now has a prototype title for Shank's trophy case.

