Georgia News
Georgia News

Shaedon Sharpe scores 32 points and Trail Blazers withstand late Hawks rally for 114-10 win

Shaedon Sharpe had 32 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late rally by the Atlanta Hawks for a 114-110 victory on Sunday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, looks to pass the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) as Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, looks to pass the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) as Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
By ANNE M. PETERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe had 32 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late rally by the Atlanta Hawks for a 114-110 victory on Sunday night.

Dalano Banton added 23 points for Portland, which has won its last three games.

Portland led 94-81 heading into the last period, but the Hawks went on a 10-0 run to get within 99-96 before Trae Young's 3-pointer tied it at 99. Young made another 3 that gave Atlanta a 102-101 lead.

Sharpe's shot-clock beating 3-pointer with 1:03 left put Portland ahead 109-108, and the Blazers hung on the rest of the way. Sharpe had Portland's last 11 points.

The Blazers trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, but went ahead 77-76 on Banton's 3-pointer in the third quarter.

The Hawks jumped out to 25-9 lead but Portland got within 56-54 late in the first half on Deni Avdija's jumper.

Young finished with 29 points for the Hawks, who led 64-56 at the break.

Takeaw

ays

Hawks: Forward De'Andre Hunter missed the game with right knee injury management, but he could play Monday when the team visits Sacramento. Hunter has played in three games this season.

Trail Blazers: DeAndre Ayton missed his third straight game with what the Blazers said Sunday was a deep contusion in his right index finger. ... Anfernee Simons missed a second game because of an illness. ... Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was at the game.

Key Moment

Sharpe made three straight dunks midway through the third quarter that helped Portland close to within 76-74 and energized the Blazers.

Key Stat

Atlanta's Dyson Daniels has at least one steal in 12 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA.

Up Next

Hawks: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Trail Blazers: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is fouled as Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci, right, passes the ball on Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, left, as forward Kris Murray, center, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, left, looks to shoot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, center, as Hawks center Clint Capela, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, left, looks to shoot as Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, left, shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks careless with the ball as they fall to Blazers1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Daniels continues scoring surge with 25 points as Hawks beat Wizards and move to 2-0 in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks play without Trae Young but still rally past Celtics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wembanyama has career-high 50 points and 8 3-pointers to help Spurs top Wizards, 139-130
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As Bo Nix shines for Broncos, fellow rookie Michael Penix Jr. watches, learns as Falcons...31m ago
Bo Nix throws 4 touchdown passes and the Broncos roll past the Falcons 38-61h ago
Hank Aaron postcard sells for nearly $200,000 at auction. Ted Williams' '46 AL MVP gets...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden