Shaedon Sharpe scores 32 points and Trail Blazers withstand late Hawks rally for 114-10 win

Sharpe's shot-clock beating 3-pointer with 1:03 left put Portland ahead 109-108, and the Blazers hung on the rest of the way. Sharpe had Portland's last 11 points.

The Blazers trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, but went ahead 77-76 on Banton's 3-pointer in the third quarter.

The Hawks jumped out to 25-9 lead but Portland got within 56-54 late in the first half on Deni Avdija's jumper.

Young finished with 29 points for the Hawks, who led 64-56 at the break.

Takeaw

ays

Hawks: Forward De'Andre Hunter missed the game with right knee injury management, but he could play Monday when the team visits Sacramento. Hunter has played in three games this season.

Trail Blazers: DeAndre Ayton missed his third straight game with what the Blazers said Sunday was a deep contusion in his right index finger. ... Anfernee Simons missed a second game because of an illness. ... Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was at the game.

Key Moment

Sharpe made three straight dunks midway through the third quarter that helped Portland close to within 76-74 and energized the Blazers.

Key Stat

Atlanta's Dyson Daniels has at least one steal in 12 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA.

Up Next

Hawks: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Trail Blazers: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

