Shades of red: Thunder beat Hawks after uniform mix-up

The Thunder were fine before the uniform switch — they shot 60% in the first half to lead 63-55 at the break. Oklahoma City got off to a strong start in white and led 96-80 after three quarters.

The Hawks cut the deficit to six in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder regained control. Bazley drove to the hoop, rose, clutched to his left and threw down a monster two-handed jam that put Oklahoma City up 116-105.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Forward Danilo Gallinari helped the Thunder make the playoffs last season. He finished with eight points in 25 minutes. ... Collins had 12 points and five rebounds in the first quarter.

Thunder: Center Al Horford rested on the front end of Oklahoma City’s back-to-back. ... Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo sat out with right groin soreness. ... Guard Ty Jerome scored for the first time as a member of the Thunder. He was called up from Oklahoma City's G League team and finished with nine points, seven assists and five rebounds in 22 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Hawks visit the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Thunder host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) passes the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) Credit: Garett Fisbeck Credit: Garett Fisbeck

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) Credit: Garett Fisbeck Credit: Garett Fisbeck