Severe weather: Storms batter the South with more on the way

More than 70,000 homes and businesses were without power from Texas to Alabama.

Storms were possible all the way from northern Texas in the west to northern Illinois and as far east as the Carolinas, the forecasters said, and the weather service issued more than 50 tornado warnings in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Tornado watches included parts of seven states.

Dozens of schools systems in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi canceled classes, switched to online learning or dismissed students early, and Mississippi State University moved to virtual teaching because of the potential for danger at its campuses in Starkville and Meridian.

Large vaccination clinics where hundreds of people an hour can get shots without leaving their vehicles were canceled in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. In the Mississippi capital of Jackson, state employees were warned to head to stairwells if they hear weather sirens. Near Birmingham, labor organizers canceled an outdoors event at an Amazon facility where workers are voting on union representation.

At least two waves of storms were likely, forecasters said, and the worst might not hit until a cold front passes overnight.

“The biggest question is how strong to severe these storms are going to be and if they're going to be tornadic right off the bat," said Gary Goggins, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office for Birmingham.

Gov. Kay Ivey placed Alabama under a state of emergency, and communities across the South used social media to share the location of tornado shelters. Dozens of people gathered in a gymnasium that was opened as a shelter in Tuscaloosa, where more than 50 people died in a twister during a weather outbreak that occurred 10 years ago next month.

In Jackson, Tennessee, officials said a civic center and the regional airport would be open for residents seeking shelter.

Local residents suspect the roof of this home along Cotten Lane in the Woolworth community in northeast Lincoln County, Miss., might have been destroyed by a tornado Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brett Campbell/The Daily Leader) Credit: Brett Campbell

Trees along Cotten Lane in the Woolworth community in northeast Lincoln County, Miss., are littered with tree limbs that might have been fallen by a tornado Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brett Campbell/The Daily Leader) Credit: Brett Campbell

Local residents suspect the roof of this home along Cotten Lane in the Woolworth community in northeast Lincoln County, Miss., might have been destroyed by a tornado Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brett Campbell/The Daily Leader) Credit: Brett Campbell

A tornado touches down near Moundville in Hale County Ala., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, causing damage to homes and downing trees. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.

A tornado touches down near Moundville in Hale County, Ala., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, causing damage to homes and downing trees. (Gary Cosby Jr.,/The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.

A tornado touched down in Moundville in Hale County, Ala., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, causing damage to homes and downing trees. Sabrina Hargrove and her baby Skylar Johnson stand outside their damaged home on Waterbury Street. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.

A chicken farm off Strengthford Cooley Road in Wayne County, Miss., sustained extensive damage on St. Patrick's Day after a tornado touched down Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Cam Bonelli/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Cam Bonelli

Mitch Hendry cuts through fallen trees on his property with a chainsaw after a tornado came through on St. Patrick's Day near Strengthford Cooley Road in Wayne County, Miss., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Cam Bonelli/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Cam Bonelli