Several hurt after fire at Atlanta-area apartment complex

Residents told WSB-TV that people barely managed to escape.

Johnny Hill said he's still in shock.

“Everything I own is right here on my back,” he said.

Hill said he was just about to get in bed when someone knocked and told him to get out.

“I ran back to the back bedroom, I had to run past flames because they were coming in through my bedroom window,” Hill said. “The fire spread so quick. I mean it was fast.”

Hill said he and his fiancee made it out, but it was like watching something out of a horror movie.

“One guy jumped out the window and broke his back,” Hill said. “Another one hurt his leg. Then there was a mother and daughter they had to save on the second story.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.